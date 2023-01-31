As an eating disorder dietitian, I’m very familiar with the feeling of screaming into the void. It’s incredibly difficult to advocate for body neutrality and a non-diet approach to food when both our culture and the US medical system constantly tell people that all bodies should fall within a certain (narrow) size range, and that the key to good health is being hypervigilant about what you do and don’t eat. With adolescents, who are inundated with truly toxic messaging about calorie restriction and beauty ideals on TikTok and elsewhere online, my work is even harder. Things are about to get much worse, because pediatricians are now being told to recommend weight-loss diets to roughly one in every three adolescents in America.

