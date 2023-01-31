ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns

Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
SELF

The New Obesity Guidelines for Kids Are Appalling

As an eating disorder dietitian, I’m very familiar with the feeling of screaming into the void. It’s incredibly difficult to advocate for body neutrality and a non-diet approach to food when both our culture and the US medical system constantly tell people that all bodies should fall within a certain (narrow) size range, and that the key to good health is being hypervigilant about what you do and don’t eat. With adolescents, who are inundated with truly toxic messaging about calorie restriction and beauty ideals on TikTok and elsewhere online, my work is even harder. Things are about to get much worse, because pediatricians are now being told to recommend weight-loss diets to roughly one in every three adolescents in America.
psychologytoday.com

Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health

Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
WebMD

Brain Scans Show Effect of Poverty, Stress on Black Children

Feb. 1, 2023 -- Childhood stress can change the brain negatively, according to a new study that says Black children are affected more because they experience more poverty and adversity. “The researchers analyzed MRI scans to identify small differences in the volume of certain brain structures, and said these could...
HealthDay

People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study

A new study refutes the notion that people with autism are indifferent to pain. They may actually feel pain more acutely than others, researchers say. Also, their pain suppression mechanism appears less effective. TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity...
NPR

A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
aarp.org

How I Discovered I Had Heart Failure

After years of unhealthy habits, James Young was taken to the emergency room with a failing heart. Now he's sharing the story of how he turned his health around and inspiring others to.
Medical News Today

Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?

There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
NPR

A single-shot treatment to protect infants from RSV may be coming soon

Cheryl Meany, a high school teacher from Camillus, N.Y., was excited when she learned she was carrying twins in 2014. But her joy quickly turned to worry as doctors flagged several health concerns, including possible brain lesions. So she needed a moment to process when her husband, a respiratory therapist,...
qhubonews.com

Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.

Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...
MedicalXpress

Study examines association between sleep medication use and risk of dementia

A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
TODAY.com

Older Americans show signs of addiction to junk food

New research shows that 1-in-8 older Americans may be addicted to highly processed snacks and junk food. NBC’s medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains the symptoms and who is more likely to become addicted.Jan. 30, 2023.
NPR

California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. FADEL: He's the young man you've probably seen in surveillance video wrestling a semiautomatic weapon away from a gunman. At the time, Tsay didn't know that man had already shot and ultimately killed 11 people at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., before heading to his family's dance studio Lai Lai in nearby Alhambra. Tsay was working.
HealthDay

Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm.
NPR

Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. In Memphis, the five former police officers facing murder charges for the death of Tyre Nichols were all part of a special policing unit. It was called SCORPION, which stood for Street Crimes Operations To Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. I'm using the past tense here because the Memphis police chief recently disbanded the SCORPION Unit. But in other parts of the country, similar specialized units continue to operate. Journalist Radley Balko studied these tactics for his book "Rise Of The Warrior Cop: The Militarization Of America's Police Forces." Welcome.
