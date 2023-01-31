JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.

