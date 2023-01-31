Read full article on original website
Judge sets $3.5 million bonds for 3 Mississippi teens suspected of murdering 13-year-old boy
A Mississippi judge set $3.5 million bonds for three teens suspected of murdering a 13-year-old boy. Vicksburg Police reported on Wednesday that all three suspects wanted for the shooting death of a Vicksburg 13-year-old late Monday night have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. At 11:48...
WAPT
3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
WLBT
Two arrested, one on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested two people while a third individual remains on the run in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Vicksburg Monday night. The 13-year-old was shot in the chest and died on the scene, police say. Two other people escaped with...
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
Two suspects in custody, another at large as police act quickly to make arrests in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
Two suspects are in custody, and another is at large in the Monday night shooting death of a 13-year-old Mississippi boy. The Vicksburg Post reports that Vicksburg Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the 800 block of Speed Street late Monday night.
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
prentissheadlight.com
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late Friday afternoon. A call came in to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead...
Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Department needs your help in solving this death case
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County authorities say they need help in solving a case involving the death of Robert Williams. Williams was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019. Days later, on March 1, 2019, his body was found on Owens Road in Terry, according to a...
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
Man shot while trying to avoid being carjacking victim in Mississippi’s capital city
Police say a man was injured while trying to stop two males from trying to steal his vehicle. Jackson police officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting on McDowell Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers report that the victim was shot trying...
WLBT
Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
WLBT
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WAPT
Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
WAPT
Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
