ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police

JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Future of Kalamazoo Township manager’s job, position in general, under scrutiny

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Until 2016, Kalamazoo Township operated without a township manager. In September of that year, the board of trustees hired Dexter Mitchell to a newly created position designed to oversee day-to-day operations of the township policies, taking the onus off the elected positions of township supervisor, clerk and treasurer which had managed the township since its inception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy