Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police
JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
Grand Rapids police dog severely injured in stabbing ‘back to normal,’ his officer partner says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When his police dog partner was brutally stabbed eight times in November, Grand Rapids police Officer Justin Kribs wasn’t about to leave the dog’s side. Kribs spent about five hours at an animal hospital to make sure K9 Eli was going to make it.
Man hit by car while trying to flee police in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A man was severely injured Saturday after an attempt to flee a traffic stop led him into oncoming traffic, police said. At about 6:54 p.m. Feb. 4, a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on U.S.-31 near Van Wagoner Road in Ferrysburg City.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
Police arrest teen in stolen vehicle stuck in snow after chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police on Friday, Feb. 3, arrested a teen in a stolen minivan that crashed after the driver fled a traffic stop. The vehicle had just been stolen from a neighborhood near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in Holland Township where a resident reported a suspicious vehicle.
Old ‘incendiary device’ found at Plainwell business, state police bomb squad responds
PLAINWELL, MI -- An old ‘incendiary device” found at a downtown Plainwell business prompted a response from the state police bomb squad, but there never appeared to be any public danger, police said. Plainwell Public Safety officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 to a a business...
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
Dozens take Polar Plunge; Family deported after green card mistake: Jackson headlines Jan. 28 – Feb. 2
JACKSON, MI – Dozens of brave and previously warm souls did the Polar Plunge this week, diving into the bitterly cold waters of Clark Lake for charity. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge drew dozens...
House fire investigation closes stretch of Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, MI – A busy road will be closed for Friday’s evening commute after a house fire. A house fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue, just north of Paterson Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire is out but staff remain...
Water connection rates, surcharge fees reduced in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TWP., MI – Oshtemo Township has lowered the fees for water connection and the water surcharge rate. The Oshtemo Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 24 to approve reductions for some water connection fees by nearly 50%. The frontal foot fee was reduced from $45 per foot...
Future of Kalamazoo Township manager’s job, position in general, under scrutiny
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Until 2016, Kalamazoo Township operated without a township manager. In September of that year, the board of trustees hired Dexter Mitchell to a newly created position designed to oversee day-to-day operations of the township policies, taking the onus off the elected positions of township supervisor, clerk and treasurer which had managed the township since its inception.
Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Multiple roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo as part of safe streets program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is planning to install roundabouts in three different neighborhoods as part of a pilot program. The city of Kalamazoo will use a portion of $750,000 received in federal government grant funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for the roundabouts.
Additional $32,000 in invoices surface related to Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Jack Mosser, the consultant hired to create a Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation, billed the school district a total of $96,000 for seven months of part-time work, $20,000 more than previously reported. That $20,000 was from a November invoice that was never paid but was included in documents...
