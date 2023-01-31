ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Fans can improve odds to win 2 Super Bowl tickets in Tempe raffle

 5 days ago

Tempe Tourism has donated two tickets to this year's Super Bowl to raise money for the Tempe Community Action Agency.

The prize, worth $2,000, comes with a $100 Uber gift certificate so the winner doesn’t have to drive to the game. The retail value of the tickets is $950 each, according to a release.

To enter, purchase one or more $100 raffle tickets before Monday, Feb. 6.  A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold.

Visit: https://tempeaction.org/tcaa-touchdown.html

“Tempe Community Action Agency supports economically challenged people and helps them overcome adversity and live their best lives through a variety of programs and services for all ages and needs,” the release announcing the raffle stated.

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

