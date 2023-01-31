WCO Spectrum Appoints Former FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth as Vice Chairman

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

WCO Spectrum has appointed Harold Furchtgott-Roth to the position of Vice Chairman.

WCO Spectrum has appointed Harold Furchtgott-Roth as the company’s Vice Chairman. From 1997 through 2001, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth served as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. (Photo: Business Wire)

From 1997 through 2001, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth served as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. Mr. Furchtgott-Roth is currently a senior fellow and director of the Center for the Economics of the Internet at the Hudson Institute. He is also President of Furchtgott-Roth Economic Enterprises where he has advised corporations and published important commentary on issues related to the communications sector of the economy.

Said WCO Spectrum CEO and Chairman Carl Katendahl: “We are very honored to have Dr. Furchtgott-Roth now join our mission of providing fair value to our EBS license holders. Harold’s first-rate intellect and practical insights have played a vital role in advancing our nation’s telecommunications capabilities.”

Before his appointment to the FCC, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth was chief economist for the House Committee on Commerce and a principal staff member on the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Mr. Furchtgott-Roth holds an S.B. in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.

About WCO Spectrum

WCO Spectrum, established in 2020, invests in Educational Broadband Service (“EBS”) spectrum licenses in the United States. Our mission is to create maximum value for over 1,000 not-for-profit EBS license holders who serve millions of students across the country. WCO Spectrum is a portfolio company of private investment firm Winnick & Company which was founded by global financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick.

