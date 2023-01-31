ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WCO Spectrum Appoints Former FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth as Vice Chairman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

WCO Spectrum has appointed Harold Furchtgott-Roth to the position of Vice Chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005065/en/

WCO Spectrum has appointed Harold Furchtgott-Roth as the company’s Vice Chairman. From 1997 through 2001, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth served as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. (Photo: Business Wire)

From 1997 through 2001, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth served as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. Mr. Furchtgott-Roth is currently a senior fellow and director of the Center for the Economics of the Internet at the Hudson Institute. He is also President of Furchtgott-Roth Economic Enterprises where he has advised corporations and published important commentary on issues related to the communications sector of the economy.

Said WCO Spectrum CEO and Chairman Carl Katendahl: “We are very honored to have Dr. Furchtgott-Roth now join our mission of providing fair value to our EBS license holders. Harold’s first-rate intellect and practical insights have played a vital role in advancing our nation’s telecommunications capabilities.”

Before his appointment to the FCC, Mr. Furchtgott-Roth was chief economist for the House Committee on Commerce and a principal staff member on the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Mr. Furchtgott-Roth holds an S.B. in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.

About WCO Spectrum

WCO Spectrum, established in 2020, invests in Educational Broadband Service (“EBS”) spectrum licenses in the United States. Our mission is to create maximum value for over 1,000 not-for-profit EBS license holders who serve millions of students across the country. WCO Spectrum is a portfolio company of private investment firm Winnick & Company which was founded by global financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005065/en/

CONTACT: Tracy Williams

310-824-9000

tracy@olmsteadwilliams.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CONSULTING ACCOUNTING TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS INTERNET OTHER EDUCATION EDUCATION

SOURCE: WCO Spectrum

PUB: 01/31/2023 12:30 PM/DISC: 01/31/2023 12:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005065/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon’s presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday further strained U.S.-China ties. America’s top diplomat abruptly scrapped a trip to Beijing and China’s defense ministry said in a statement after the balloon fell into the waters off the Carolina...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Going into Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden sees a nation with its future aglow. Republicans take a far bleaker view — that the country is beset by crushing debt and that Biden is largely responsible for inflation. And the GOP now holds a House majority intent on blocking the president.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy