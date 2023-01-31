Ambitious Joy Behar Eyeing Amy Robach's 'GMA' Job As ABC Scrambles To Find Replacement After T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal

Mega

TV cutthroat Joy Behar is wasting no time in going after shamed Amy Robach 's vacated chair on Good Morning America , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program," spilled a source.

Amy, 49, and her co-star T.J. Holmes , 45, both ended ties with the network after their shocking extramarital affair was exposed — and insiders say ABC execs are scrambling to replace the disgraced duo.

The network is reportedly speaking with former CBS correspondent DeMarco Morgan to take over for T.J., and sources tattled The View host Joy, 80, feels she'd be the perfect replacement for Amy's spot on the morning show's spin-off GMA3 .

"Joy still thinks she's the cat's meow and sharper than any of the other ladies on The View — or GMA for that matter," dished the source.

Joy has battled with ALL her View co-hosts — including powerful Whoopi Goldberg — and insiders say she and the producers have all grown weary of the drama.

"Joy wants to be in a real news setting and is making pitches to powers that be over at GMA," confided the tipster. "It's no secret they're cleaning house and on the lookout for talent."

Meanwhile, Joy is said to be pulling no punches.

"People are onto Joy and think that's why she's badmouthing Amy behind the scenes," said the tipster. "Joy sees nothing wrong with it. If any and T.J. had learned to control their impulses, they'd still have their jobs.

"Joy, on the other hand, is all business, and she thinks she'd bring respectability back to the program. She always thought it was a good darned show before Amy and T.J. tarnished it."

A rep for ABC denied the report when reached out by RadarOnline.com.

As this outlet reported, Amy and T.J. severed ties with ABC and will receive payouts per their contracts after hiding their secret affair.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," an ABC News spokesperson told RadarOnline.com on Friday.