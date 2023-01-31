North Carolina man charged in McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.RELATED: Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
The shooting took place at about 7:45 p.m. that evening at the restaurant located at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road. One employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The arrest warrant stated that Johnson fired a Smith & Wesson 40 handgun into the restaurant and assaulted the victim.
Johnson was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.
