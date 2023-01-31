Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
News 12
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
Police say a teenage driver is charged with DWI following a car crash that seriously injured two passengers. Police say the crash happened Saturday in Dix Hills around 9:15 p.m. News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway. About a quarter mile...
Pedestrian fatally struck in town of Newburgh
Rescuers tried to save the victim, but they died on the scene from their injuries.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
News 12
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday. Sara Williams lived for her fiancée, Gary Gochenour, and their beautiful family – but on Sunday, her life...
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Nesconset
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Nesconset Highway, just east of Terry Road.
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
NYPD: Off-duty officer critically injured during armed robbery in Brooklyn; suspect at large
An off-duty police officer was shot Saturday night while attempting to buy a car from someone he met through social media.
Multiple Nassau County fire departments extinguish Flower Hill commercial building fire
Officers say they responded to a fire on Northern Boulevard before 6 p.m.
Police search for 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since Friday
Alianna Morales was last seen leaving her Soundview home on Elder Avenue on Friday around 7 a.m.
News 12
Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition
The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train
The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
News 12
Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital
The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
Ulster judge drops murder charge against trooper in crash that killed 11-year-old
TOWN OF ULSTER − New York State Trooper Christopher Baldner will not face a second-degree murder charge in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods during a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in 2020, according to a 23-page ruling by Ulster County judge Bryan Rounds. Evidence was...
Road closed in Saugerties due to railroad replacement
CSX has notified Saugerties that a broken section of a railroad needs to be replaced. The railroad crossing on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties will be closed to all traffic for the next three to six hours as CSX replace a broken section of rail.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
