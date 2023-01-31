ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 16...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a power washer from a Medford store. A man allegedly removed a security cable and stole a power washer from Lowes,...
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip. A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.
WEST ISLIP, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville man arrested for menacing

A 19 year-old Hicksville man was arrested on Sunday, January 29th after he allegedly menaced several victims with a firearm. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Kyle Gritser, 19, while driving a 2010 Infiniti eastbound on Old Country Road menaced four victims (ages 18, 19, 20, 21 years) who were located in another vehicle. No injuries were reported. At 12:45am on Monday, January 30, Gritser was arrested at his home. No weapon was recovered.
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
HOLBROOK, NY

