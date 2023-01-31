Read full article on original website
Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores On Long Island, DA Says
Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island.The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorn…
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
Wanted for Islandia Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 16...
Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Authorities say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
As vehicle thefts surge, Suffolk police detective warns against leaving key fobs in cars
The Suffolk County Police Department has observed a recent uptick in stolen vehicles and now urges residents to take precautions. Detective Richard Marra of SCPD offered a brief history of the crime phenomenon in a phone interview. While vehicle theft cases have been recurrent, the detective noted that the crime is relatively preventable.
Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
5 Nabbed In String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Nov. 15 - Mead Lane in Westbury. All five suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, were arrested at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a home in Queens, police said. They were identified as:. Yefferson Camero-Alzate, age 29, of College Point, Queens - Charged with second-degree...
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a power washer from a Medford store. A man allegedly removed a security cable and stole a power washer from Lowes,...
Police: Man arrested for punching man inside New Hyde Park gym, injuring officers
Police responded to reports of a man bleeding at LA Fitness on Marcus Avenue.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
Former Stony Brook Attorney Stole Nearly $1M From Clients, DA Says
A former Long Island attorney already accused of stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients is now charged with pocketing even more money from a third client. Douglas Valente, age 56, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Friday morning, Feb. 3.
Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip. A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.
Hicksville man arrested for menacing
A 19 year-old Hicksville man was arrested on Sunday, January 29th after he allegedly menaced several victims with a firearm. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Kyle Gritser, 19, while driving a 2010 Infiniti eastbound on Old Country Road menaced four victims (ages 18, 19, 20, 21 years) who were located in another vehicle. No injuries were reported. At 12:45am on Monday, January 30, Gritser was arrested at his home. No weapon was recovered.
Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
