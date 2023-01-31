Read full article on original website
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
'What a glorious feelin': NKY theater puts on 'Singin' in the Rain'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Singin' in the rain, it's a glorious feeling. And a show playing in Northern Kentucky will have you feeling happy again. You have a little more than a week left to catch "Singin' in the Rain" at the Carnegie Theatre in Covington. Theatre director Tyler Gabbard and actor Logan Anthony talk about this production.
WKRC
UC's Pace earns Defensive MVP honor in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRC) – Former University of Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. tallied a game-high 10 tackles to earn Defensive MVP honor and lead the National Team to a 27-10 victory in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Whitney Stadium. Pace Jr....
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (2/2/2023)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. The fallout from the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. College basketball roundup featuring Xavier, Cincinnati, NKU, and Kentucky. #AskSkinnyAnything.
WKRC
Bundle of joy: These are expected to be the top baby names in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Are you expecting a baby in 2023? Online baby name database Nameberry says a few trends are standing out in what's going to be popular this year. Baby naming experts say, this year, expect extravagant options that make a statement. Also, they believe character names from 80s pop culture are coming back, like those in Stranger Things. And then there's "gilded" names because "parents are actively seeking names that feel bright, luxurious and optimistic" like Goldie, Apollo and Helios. There are many more trends for 2023 here.
WKRC
Time is running out to see 'Beyond Bollywood: 2,000 Years of Dance in Art'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This is your last weekend to catch a one-of-a-kind exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum. It's called "Beyond Bollywood: 2,000 Years of Dance in Art". Curator Cr. Ainsley Cameron explains the importance of dance in South Asian art and dancer Harsha Suresh performs a sample of what people can see.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you're looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine's Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable's 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine's Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky falls at Youngstown State 74-56
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Brandon Rush had 18 points in Youngstown State's 74-56 win against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night. Rush was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill recorded 15 points and was 6-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.
WKRC
Chase ends with crash in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
WKRC
Dearborn County Home and Garden Show returns
DEARBORN COUNTY (WKRC) - After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dearborn County Home and Garden Show is back. The event continues at the Lawrenceburg event center on Sunday between noon and 5:00 p.m. For $5, attendees can get great ideas for their home.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
WKRC
UC blows 16-point lead, but rallies to pull away from UCF behind Lakhin, DeJulius
CINCINNATI (AP) - Viktor Lakhin scored 20 points as Cincinnati beat UCF 73-64 on Saturday. Lakhin also contributed eight rebounds and four steals for the Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). David Dejulius added 19 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven assists. Landers Nolley II recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
WKRC
ArtWorks announces new yearlong employment and mentorship program
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati nonprofit ArtWorks is offering young underserved artists yearlong employment and mentorship through a new program, the organization announced. The program is provided for young adults, between the ages of 18 and 24. ArtWorks is doing the program through a new creative studio based employment model.
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WKRC
Project SEARCH helps local people with disabilities find career success
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – United States Department of Labor statistics shows a positive side effect of the pandemic when it comes to employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but it turns out, those opportunities were on the rise before the pandemic. "The unemployment rate for those with disabilities has been...
