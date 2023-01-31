WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange Fire Department along with West Orange Police units responded to a single vehicle crash on Kelly Drive shortly after 7:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. The incident involved an elderly married West Orange couple who were traveling southbound on Kelly Drive near Baxter Lane. Their car was suddenly hit by a falling tree limb which penetrated the sunroof of the vehicle. It struck the male driver in the head rendering him unconscious and causing their car to veer off the roadway. They subsequently crashed into a second tree on the west side of the street. A utility pole was also downed as a result of the crash and PSE&G crews were dispatched to the scene. Frigid temperatures were accompanied by strong wind gusts on Friday and are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Both patients were transported to UMDNJ where the male driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His wife suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the exact nature of her injuries was unclear.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO