Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Odenville police asking for public’s assistance regarding teenage girl’s disappearance
The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public's assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Blount County crash kills 30-year-old man
A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Woman arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into inmate’s protein drinks at Walker County Jail
Walker County officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sneak drugs inside the jail for an inmate.
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested by Walker County Sheriff’s deputies two weeks ago has died in custody, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA says on Jan. 26, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested an ALEA investigation of an in-custody death that occurred at Walker Baptist Hospital in Jasper.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Birmingham police searching for suspects after 3 businesses, ATM stolen
The Birmingham Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating the suspects responsible for robbing three different businesses over the weekend.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
