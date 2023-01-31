ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

wbrc.com

Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

