Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Heart Disease Breakthrough: New Immune Target Discovered
Research has identified suPAR as a protein that contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and kidney disease, offering new opportunities for treatment. Traditionally, clinicians have approached the treatment of cardiovascular disease by controlling diabetes and blood pressure, and utilizing medications such as aspirin and statins to lower cholesterol. However, heart...
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Are onions good for health? What is the substitute of onion?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Sai Sahitya VadaliM.Sc Dietetics & Applied Nutrition · 1 years of experience · NoOnions are easy and fast cure for minor ailments like common cold, fever, sore throat, allergies. Onion juice and honey as a mixture can cure these problems. Onions improve immune system, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, treat anaemia, improves cardiovascular health. Substitute of anion include Shallots(small onions), Onion stalk, Celery, Garlic.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Onion.→ Love Onion? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
The Crawfish Boxes
Scientists Explain What Happens To Your Soul After Death
There are so many questions that pop up whenever you think about what happens after death. Death is one such thing that is fascinating, thought-provoking and frightening at the same time. People wonder if death can be explained objectively and scientifically, or when does it begin. They are interested in finding out what near-death experiences have shown so far as well. Bottom line is, either something happens, or nothing happens at all.
EatingWell
Does Dehydration Cause High Blood Pressure?
Signs of nutrient deficiencies usually take weeks or months to appear, but this isn't the case for water. Dehydration symptoms like a dry mouth, increased thirst, headache and decreased urination can come on within a few hours if you're not keeping tabs on daily water and fluid intake. But mild dehydration is easily remedied with water or a water-electrolyte beverage.
Medical News Today
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
scitechdaily.com
“Remarkable” Results – Scientists Discover That a Dietary Supplement Could Fix a Broken Heart
Osaka University researchers discover that taking tricaprin regularly in your diet leads to a reduction in coronary artery plaque and an improvement of symptoms for patients with triglyceride deposit cardiomyovasculopathy. As children, our parents encouraged us to take vitamins for growth and strength. Now, Japanese researchers have found that a...
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
verywellhealth.com
What Are Liver Spots?
Liver spots are small, dark spots on the skin that develop from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, usually from the sun. They are not skin cancer. They are cosmetic in nature and are generally not cause for concern. This article discusses what liver spots look like, what causes them,...
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
Futurism
Global Warming Is Worse Than We Thought, AI Tells Scientists
Scientists enlisted the help of an AI to estimate how long it would take until global warming gets really bad. The AI's assessment? We might be screwed. The resulting study, published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that global temperatures could reach the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius in just a decade. Exceed that, and scientists warn of increased drought, widescale die-offs of wildlife species and ecosystems, and famines, to name just a few drastic ramifications.
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
Medical News Today
What are the oral symptoms of Kaposi sarcoma?
Kaposi sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs due to a virus. It typically affects the skin and mouth and can cause oral symptoms, such as lesions inside the mouth. Kaposi sarcoma is a form of cancer that causes skin lesions across the body. These lesions can affect the lining of the throat, nose, and mouth. Depending on how much the cancer has spread, survival rates for Kaposi sarcoma can be as high as.
psychologytoday.com
A Single Practice to Transform and Potentially Extend Life
The health benefits of meditation are innumerable including potentially increasing one's lifespan. Eliminating what the Buddhists call monkey mind is a surefire way to become more present to your life. Higher social standing, once measured by leisure, is now measured by busyness. I have a confession: I once was a...
Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut
Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol. This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.
Medical News Today
What does stool look like with bile duct cancer?
Common symptoms are changes in stool appearance and texture. Normally, stool is brown, but people with bile duct cancer may have pale or clay-colored stools that are oily and float in water. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a type of rare cancer that starts growing in the...
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
Magnesium: Everything you need to know about this important micronutrient
This article was originally published on The Conversation. There's been a lot of chatter on social media over the past few months about the importance of magnesium supplements. Many suggest that symptoms such as trouble sleeping, tense muscles and low energy are all signs you're deficient and should be taking a magnesium supplement.
Phys.org
Which groups of people tend to overestimate their IQ?
Vaitsa Giannoul, a social scientist with European University Cyprus, has looked into the question of which group or groups of people tend to overestimate their own level of intelligence. The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior. Giannoul begins by noting that intelligence in humans is difficult to...
Comments / 0