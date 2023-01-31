Read full article on original website
Wall Street takes a hit on hot jobs data, cold tech profits
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is hitting a wall Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 is 1.1% lower and on track for its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to get there. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets.
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
(NewsNation) — The United States has downed a Chinese balloon off the Carolina coast and debris from it is now being recovered. The balloon, which the Pentagon said was being used by China for surveillance, was shot down by a U.S. aircraft at around 2:05 p.m. EST, a military intelligence source told NewsNation.
