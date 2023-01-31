NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is hitting a wall Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 is 1.1% lower and on track for its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to get there. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets.

2 DAYS AGO