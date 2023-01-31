Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
wdml.com
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
wrul.com
Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter
A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Ill. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
cilfm.com
A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County
A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
KFVS12
One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting
Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
KFVS12
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. According to Paducah police, a man...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Zeigler police seek suspected armed robber, urge community to secure homes
ZEIGLER, IL — Franklin County Emergency Management says the Zeigler Police Department are responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to a Tuesday release, the suspected robber ran from the area on foot. Emergency management describes the suspect as a balding white male...
okawvilletimes.com
Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
KFVS12
Man reported missing in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing. According to family, 30-year-old Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24. Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said this is very unusual...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash
A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
wdml.com
ISP: Washington County hit-and-run driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Illinois State Police have released some details surrounding a Sunday incident on Interstate 64 in Washington County. According to ISP, troopers responded around 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near milepost 48 on I-64 in Washington County involving a possible Hit and Run. ISP...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
An 18-year-old Milford, Michigan resident has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine. Skyler Carmon was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Mills Cart Road in Salem. 21-year-old Shah-heed Webster, who told authorities he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police...
cilfm.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Carbondale man
Carbondale Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred this past October. U.S. Marshals from a Memphis, Tenn., Task Force located and arrested 52-year-old Tracy Wimberly of Carbondale. Police said Wimberly was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury in November on a charge of...
