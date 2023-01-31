GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning.

Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots. GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say if people must get out, they should leave early and slow down.

GCSO says people can check for road conditions at the following sites and phone numbers:

Indiana 1-800-261-7623 Visit this website

Illinois: 1-800-452-4368 Visit this website

Kentucky: 1-800-459-7623 or 1-866-737-3767 Visit this website



