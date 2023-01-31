GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning.
Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots. GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say if people must get out, they should leave early and slow down.
GCSO says people can check for road conditions at the following sites and phone numbers:
- Indiana
- 1-800-261-7623
- Visit this website
- Illinois:
- 1-800-452-4368
- Visit this website
- Kentucky:
- 1-800-459-7623 or 1-866-737-3767
- Visit this website
