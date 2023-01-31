ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXSM8_0kXZ9s3r00

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning.

Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots.  GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say if people must get out, they should leave early and slow down.

Polar Plunge raises money at Camp Carson

GCSO says people can check for road conditions at the following sites and phone numbers:

  • Indiana
  • Illinois:
  • Kentucky:
    • 1-800-459-7623 or 1-866-737-3767
    • Visit this website
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Owensville funeral home

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to a fire at an Owensville funeral home early Sunday morning. Firefighters were sent to Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street. Our crew on the scene said Main Street and Walnut Street were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. Several fire departments were […]
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car fire slows traffic on Audubon Parkway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash has slowed down traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Audubon Parkway, according to Henderson County Dispatch. We’re told the crash happened early Thursday evening at the 15 mile marker in Henderson County. According to dispatch, the first call came in for a car fire on the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work causes lane closure in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be conducting sewer work beginning at 8 a.m. Friday morning on Evansville’s West side. The eastbound lane of Mount Vernon Avenue between North Sonntag and North Barker will be closed to allow for crews to work in the area. The work is expected to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VCSO Press Conference: Fatal Crash on Sawmill Drive

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Press Conference this afternoon to speak on the fatal crash involving a pedestrian last night. Location: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 2nd Floor, 3500 N Harlan Ave., Evansville, IN 47711.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County hit hard by winter weather

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State is still dealing with the aftermath of the latest round of icy weather. Last night, sleet and freezing rain coated the roads, causing dozens of slide-offs and crashes. One area hit hard was Gibson County. Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says road conditions began going downhill around six last […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Speak one-on-one with CenterPoint officials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials. Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Students take polar plunge despite temps in teens

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wind chill factors in the upper single digits to lower teens did not stop some Tri-State students from participating in Polar Plunge 2023 at Scales Lake in Boonville. The event, benefitting Special Olympics Indiana, featured high school students from Vincennes Lincoln, Mt. Vernon, North Posey, Tecumseh and Boonville. Plunging for a […]
BOONVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy