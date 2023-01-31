ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Betting Guide for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL All-Star Game is this Saturday, and you can find my thoughts on betting that here. Before we get to the game, we have the Skills Competition taking place on Friday night, offering us a few betting markets to take a look at. Note: Lines are subject to change...
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 2/5/23

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry (leg) ruled out Monday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry left Saturday night's win over the Mavericks early and did not return due to a leg injury. Now, he will be sidelined to start the new week as the team continues to test his ailment and determine the severity. Expect Jordan Poole to draw the start at point guard in Curry's absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Austin Rivers suspended for three games

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended for three games for his role in the altercation in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. The league is suspending Rivers for three games, Mo Bamba for four games, and Jalen Suggs for one game after Friday's brawl, which saw each player receive a technical and an ejection. Rivers will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup

Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's T.J. Warren (shin) remains out on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Warren will miss his fourth straight with a left shin contusion. Expect Yuta Watanabe to see an uptick in minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Watanabe's current projection includes 8.8...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy