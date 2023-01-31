Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Betting Guide for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
The NHL All-Star Game is this Saturday, and you can find my thoughts on betting that here. Before we get to the game, we have the Skills Competition taking place on Friday night, offering us a few betting markets to take a look at. Note: Lines are subject to change...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 2/5/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) ruled out Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry left Saturday night's win over the Mavericks early and did not return due to a leg injury. Now, he will be sidelined to start the new week as the team continues to test his ailment and determine the severity. Expect Jordan Poole to draw the start at point guard in Curry's absence.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Austin Rivers suspended for three games
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended for three games for his role in the altercation in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. The league is suspending Rivers for three games, Mo Bamba for four games, and Jalen Suggs for one game after Friday's brawl, which saw each player receive a technical and an ejection. Rivers will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) active Saturday, replacing Vlatko Cancar in Nuggets lineup
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is replacing Vlatko Cancar in the starting lineup on Saturday. Gordon has been upgraded from questionable and cleared to return after missing last game.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's T.J. Warren (shin) remains out on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Warren will miss his fourth straight with a left shin contusion. Expect Yuta Watanabe to see an uptick in minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Watanabe's current projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson starting for Spurs on Friday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (back)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson will get the start on Friday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with lower back soreness. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.2 minutes against the 76ers. Richardson's Saturday projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
