FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Cowboys & TCU QB Max Duggan - Jerry Jones Mistake on Dak Backup?
Max Duggan of TCU "looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Cowboys boss Jerry Jones says. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones says Cowboys will move on from K Brett Maher
With all the buzz around the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff changes, it is a good time to touch on a player the team has decided not to move forward with. Those close to Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team would start over at kicker. Honestly, I was surprised they did not want to bring Brett Maher back even after a rough postseason.
Fans react to Panthers great Cam Newton being excluded from NFL's tribute to Black QBs
Next Sunday will mark the first Super Bowl in NFL history that is headlined by two Black quarterbacks—Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. And to highlight that momentous milestone, the league’s official social media accounts posted the following graphic on Friday night:. While touching,...
Jerry Jones doubles down on decision to trade Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doubling down on his decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were cap-strapped and needed to make some move that would be difficult for any team. One decision that was made was trading wide receiver Amari Cooper, who they acquired during the 2018 season, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two fifth-round draft picks in 2022 and a sixth-round pick swap in 2022. While the move did free up cap space, it left a big void in the wide receiver room.
Yardbarker
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
You’re Not Alone: CBS is getting tired of Tony Romo already too
After six years in the booth, Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo has been under fire for his unimpressive color commentary in recent games. Tony Romo’s NFL analyst approval trajectory coincidentally follows the same path as his quarterback stint on the Dallas Cowboys. A few spikes early in his career as he earned three Pro Bowl nods, a massive spike toward the end when he led Dallas to a 12-3 record and even snuck into the league MVP conversation, and then a sudden drop-off.
Yardbarker
Revelations By Maxx Crosby On Derek Carr’s Benching Show A Cold, Calculated Regime
Former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton and current Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan recently released an episode of their podcast, “Bussin’ with the Boys.” This episode featured a sit-down interview with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. In the episode, which you can find here, Crosby discusses a variety of topics, such as his career goals, where things went wrong for the Raiders this season, his thoughts on Josh McDaniels, and much more. One thing that raised some eyebrows was his account of how the benching of Derek Carr went down.
Yardbarker
Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen
It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos' Sean Payton hire
One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton,...
Yardbarker
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)
Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Report: 'All signs' point to Ejiro Evero as Vikings defensive coordinator
Ejiro Evero could be the next defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Evero has been "let out of his contract" with the Denver Broncos and will interview for the defensive coordinator job in Minnesota. Rapoport called Evero "a strong candidate in Minnesota, along with Brian Flores."
Yardbarker
Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report
Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
Yardbarker
Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
Yardbarker
Vikings connected to intriguing free-agent wide receiver
The Minnesota Vikings are heading into the 2023 NFL offseason with a few major question marks that need to be answered. After falling in heartbreaking fashion once again in the Wild Card round, the front office will have to make decisions. One of the most interesting decisions will be about whether or not it’s time to look for another option at quarterback other than Kirk Cousins.
Yardbarker
Steelers' TJ Watt Cannot Be Bothered With Obnoxious Comments From NFL LT Taylor Lewan
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem likely to be in the hunt for a strong offensive tackle. They need to ensure they protect their young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. One name that has come up quite a bit in free agency is Taylor Lewan. Lewan is entering his 10th season in the league...
