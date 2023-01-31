ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers

Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
How much does it Cost to get a Super Bowl Commercial in 2023?

Much has changed since 1967 if you’re looking to produce a commercial for the Super Bowl viewing audience. On February 12th, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans will tune in to Super Bowl LVII to cheer their respective teams on to victory. Football’s biggest game isn’t just for football fans though, as some of the more casual viewing audience will tune in just to see the commercials. Exhausted fans take breaks during the TV timeouts, but football’s biggest game is never short of a few new and creative ads from companies.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
Eagles: Brandon Graham has savage response to rival’s Nick Sirianni trash talk

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham doesn’t have any time for trash talk from the New York Giants, who they defeated in the NFC Divisional Round. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rubbed some rival players the wrong way, specifically with how he celebrated his team’s Super Bowl run. That run included a win over the rival New York Giants in the divisional round.
