Andrei Tapalaga

Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness

There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
WZZM 13

Yes, you can develop myocarditis after having a cold

On Jan. 29, MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian, who had been off the air for a few weeks because of a recent health scare, told viewers she developed myocarditis after having a cold. Myocarditis is a serious but rare condition that occurs when the heart muscle becomes inflamed. After Vossoughian shared...
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do

"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
Medical News Today

Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits

A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
psychologytoday.com

Change Your Behavior, Extend Your Life

Did you know lifestyle changes activate genes to fight cancers? That how you spend your time influences both genetic function and how you function?. In his groundbreaking National Geographic piece, Michael F. Roizin makes an undeniably compelling case for leading a healthy lifestyle. He asserts that 40 percent of premature deaths in the United States are related to lifestyle choices.
verywellmind.com

How to Be Less Stressed

When you’re stressed, your body goes into fight-or-flight mode and releases hormones that give you energy and make you more alert by raising your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. A short burst of stress can be beneficial because it can help you avoid an accidental collision...
sixtyandme.com

How to Brighten Sallow Skin in Mature Women

We often think of aging as diminishing, and nothing could be further from the truth. Our spirits, hearts, minds, and skin can brighten and become more fabulous as shown in the below video with my vibrant friend Laura. Her main complaints are a sallow complexion, a weak jawline, and bringing...

