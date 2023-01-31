Read full article on original website
Related
Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness
There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
WZZM 13
Yes, you can develop myocarditis after having a cold
On Jan. 29, MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian, who had been off the air for a few weeks because of a recent health scare, told viewers she developed myocarditis after having a cold. Myocarditis is a serious but rare condition that occurs when the heart muscle becomes inflamed. After Vossoughian shared...
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development and co-author of "The Good Life," discusses lessons learned from the world's longest scientific study on happiness.
The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do
"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
Sickness can ruin a vacation. Tips To Avoid Getting Sick When You Travel.
Stay healthy while traveling with these tips. A few years back, I was taking my daughters to Ohio to visit their grandparents. We planned ahead, had everything packed, at the airport through security, boarded the plane and off we went.
Medical News Today
Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits
A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
psychologytoday.com
Change Your Behavior, Extend Your Life
Did you know lifestyle changes activate genes to fight cancers? That how you spend your time influences both genetic function and how you function?. In his groundbreaking National Geographic piece, Michael F. Roizin makes an undeniably compelling case for leading a healthy lifestyle. He asserts that 40 percent of premature deaths in the United States are related to lifestyle choices.
5 minute Facial Massage: Drains lymph fluid, reduces puffiness and dark circles caused by water retention in the face.
Bags under the eyes are mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes. They're common as we age , which is a frequent aesthetic issues. One form of a very safe and quick therapy, that can greatly improve the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, that not many people know about, is lymphatic massage/drainage.
Immune system boosting foods on chilly winter days, according to Doctors and study
New research has found that cold temperatures lower immunity in the nose and make us more susceptible to viruses. A drop in nasal tissue temperature of just 40°F reduced immune response by almost half. The findings help explain why we're more prone to catching colds and flu during winter.
verywellmind.com
How to Be Less Stressed
When you’re stressed, your body goes into fight-or-flight mode and releases hormones that give you energy and make you more alert by raising your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. A short burst of stress can be beneficial because it can help you avoid an accidental collision...
sixtyandme.com
How to Brighten Sallow Skin in Mature Women
We often think of aging as diminishing, and nothing could be further from the truth. Our spirits, hearts, minds, and skin can brighten and become more fabulous as shown in the below video with my vibrant friend Laura. Her main complaints are a sallow complexion, a weak jawline, and bringing...
aiexpress.io
Study determine the average age at conception for men and women throughout the past 250,000 years
The era occasions of our latest ancestors can inform us about each the biology and social group of prehistoric people. This helps in inserting human evolution on an absolute time scale. It’s usually accepted that present era occasions have persevered for a whole bunch of hundreds of years or that...
Comments / 0