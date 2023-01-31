Jacknifed vehicles frozen in their tracks at I-69 ramp to 41
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A semi jacknifed, causing a traffic issue. The same has happened with a pickup truck and trailer around 11:50 a.m.
A semi was frozen in its tracks around 10:20 this morning, causing traffic issues in the area of I-69 and Highway 41. This only partially blocked the road.Problematic ice throws vehicles off course in I-64, Hwy 65 area
Semis were backed up, and as of 11:30 a.m., this semi was towed. However, come around 11:50 a.m., another vehicle also jacknifed.
A pickup truck and a trailer blocked the whole road. The traffic is backed up on I-69 Southbound to the Hwy 41 South exit.
