Jacknifed vehicles frozen in their tracks at I-69 ramp to 41

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A semi jacknifed, causing a traffic issue. The same has happened with a pickup truck and trailer around 11:50 a.m.

A semi was frozen in its tracks around 10:20 this morning, causing traffic issues in the area of I-69 and Highway 41. This only partially blocked the road.

Problematic ice throws vehicles off course in I-64, Hwy 65 area

Semis were backed up, and as of 11:30 a.m., this semi was towed. However, come around 11:50 a.m., another vehicle also jacknifed.

A pickup truck and a trailer blocked the whole road. The traffic is backed up on I-69 Southbound to the Hwy 41 South exit.

