SEC Director of Corporation Finance Issues Statement on Her Exit
Renee Jones, SEC Director of Corporation Finance, has issued a statement on her final day at the Commission. Jones thanked SEC Chair Gary Gensler, along with all of the Commissioners as well as several former ones, along with her leadership team. Jones stated:. “It has been an incredibly busy 20...
Digital Asset Firm Kraken Releases Latest Transparency Report
In an effort to lead the industry in “trust” and “transparency” on their mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency, Kraken is pleased to release its 2022 Transparency Report. The 2022 Transparency Report “provides a summary of how they protect their clients’ privacy and financial freedom...
Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish
Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones
Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
tZERO Crypto is No More as Digital Asset Platform Focuses on Regulated Securities
In a series of Tweets yesterday, tZERO announced that it was ending its crypto services as it focuses its efforts on regulated securities. The company set a deadline of March 6, 2023, for customers to withdraw assets in an orderly manner. tZERO said that they are committed to the safeguarding of investor interests and “offering a predictable path for the issuance and secondary liquidity for unique digital and conventional assets.”
SEJ Services, DailyPay to Provide Employees with a Critical Financial Wellness Benefit
SEJ Services, which claims to be the most-trusted choice for janitorial and facility services throughout the Southeastern United States, has partnered with DailyPay–the provider of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, SEJ Services adds “an essential financial tool to its existing suite of employee benefits allowing employees to access their...
SEC Files Litigation Against UK Principal and US based Windsor Jones in Fine Wine Investment Fraud, Spent Money on Credit Cards and Watches
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed fraud charges against a US-based LLC – Windsor Jones and its principal based in the UK, Anthony Collins. According to the SEC, the firm and Collins pursued a fraud involving purported fine wine investments raising at least $4 million. The pitch was...
