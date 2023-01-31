Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
40° is back, but with a few showers in the mix.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As advertised, the bitter blast didn't last. In fact, until perhaps NEXT weekend, the weather looks rather uneventful, outside of a few showers of rain mixed with just a few wet snow flakes. Temperatures will largely be above average, so much so, that by Tuesday, many spots will flirt with the 50 degree mark! The next chance for any real snow does not arrive until sometime Saturday. It's way too early at this time to discuss the details on how much and when, but we will keep you posted!
WKBW-TV
Double digit subzero wind chills continue for some into Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wind chills of Friday that were in the double-digit subzero category will persist into Saturday morning. Lake flakes will linger mainly south of Buffalo and well northeast into areas east of Rochester and into the Finger Lakes. Saturday afternoon turns breezy, but it will not be as harsh as temperatures climb back into the 20s. Sunday will be windy with the approach of the next weather system. It's also, however, the day we experience "weather whiplash" with 40 degree weather returning!
WKBW-TV
A preview of the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show
Paul Stasiak and Mike Basil joined us on AM Buffalo to welcome people back to show again. Mike Basil, Enterprise account executive says the auto industry is in a transition; we have gas cars, we have hybrid cars, we have modified hybrids and true electric cars, and everything is at the Buffalo Auto Show.
WKBW-TV
Check out the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show
The Buffalo Auto Show has so many great cars to see and you can also see electric cars. Paul Staskiak says there are 15 vehicles there that represent the energy program. What does electric vehicles mean for our roadways and environment? John Necroto, NYSERDA says electric cars provide less pollution, less greenhouse emissions, making our communities healthier and better air quality as well. If you are thinking about buying an electric vehicle, John says New York State has a point-of-sale rebate to help offset the cost of an electric vehicle, up to $2,000 based on the range and MRSP and there is also a federal tax credit, up to $7,500 on certain makes and models to help offset those costs as well. There are 9,000 charging stations in New York State and there is also a New York State tax credit up to $5,000, 50% of the total cost of installing an electric car charging station. For more information visit nyserda.ny.gov.
WKBW-TV
Zeneta and Zaire Book Club launches to inform young minds about diversity and inclusion
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother and her son, a survivor of the tragedy on 5-14, continuing their quest to educate young minds about Black history. It is in the hopes of eliminating racism and prejudice against Black people. 7 News' Pheben Kassahun was able to witness Zeneta...
