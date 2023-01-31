The Buffalo Auto Show has so many great cars to see and you can also see electric cars. Paul Staskiak says there are 15 vehicles there that represent the energy program. What does electric vehicles mean for our roadways and environment? John Necroto, NYSERDA says electric cars provide less pollution, less greenhouse emissions, making our communities healthier and better air quality as well. If you are thinking about buying an electric vehicle, John says New York State has a point-of-sale rebate to help offset the cost of an electric vehicle, up to $2,000 based on the range and MRSP and there is also a federal tax credit, up to $7,500 on certain makes and models to help offset those costs as well. There are 9,000 charging stations in New York State and there is also a New York State tax credit up to $5,000, 50% of the total cost of installing an electric car charging station. For more information visit nyserda.ny.gov.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO