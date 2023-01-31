Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Related
Ranking the 15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows in History
Ranking the 15 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest sporting events of the year is the Super Bowl. While football fans around the world watch to see how the NFL season will conclude, millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show. For 15 minutes, the world's biggest entertainers solidify their legacy during the halftime performance.
Tom Brady's Retirement Makes Aaron Rodgers' Decision Key to Bears' Offseason
With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most...
Why Jalen Hurts' Age Doesn't Matter for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline. But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about. And it...
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity
Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
Will Odd Super Bowl Coin Toss Streak Continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive...
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum 2023 Schedule, Time, Format, Tickets
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum 2023 schedule, format, tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drivers, start your engines. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially here. After nearly three months off, cars will hit the track this weekend for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. While...
Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?
Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
What Could Bears Trade No. 1 Pick for? Here's a Look at Past Examples
What could Bears trade No. 1 pick for? Here’s a look at past examples originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are on the clock… but will they still be there on April 27?. That remains to be seen. Chicago appears “likely” to roll with quarterback...
If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, Five Teams Who Could Be Good Fit
5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping...
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0