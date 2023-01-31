VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO