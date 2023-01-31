ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hill County, GA

WALB 10

VPD searching for missing Valdosta man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed

Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
HOMERVILLE, GA
WALB 10

How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA

