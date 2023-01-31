Read full article on original website
WALB 10
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed
Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
WALB 10
Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
WALB 10
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
Thomasville hosts 5th Black History parade
Black History Month celebrations were back in full swing Saturday as Thomasville rolled out its 5th Black History Parade in the city's downtown area.
WALB 10
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Hawksinville shooting suspect on the run, possibly armed and dangerous
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is on the run after law enforcement says he shot a man in Pulaski County Wednesday. In a media release, deputies say they believe 24-year-old James Ian Spires, of Cochran, shot 68-year-old James Cheek, of Hawkinsville. Cheek reportedly was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.
41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department. Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place. 18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the...
