ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

79-year-old Boise man dies in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, 4th in Treasure Valley this year

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUnF6_0kXZ85N400

A man who died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise was identified Tuesday.

Henry G. Reents, 79, of Boise, died Jan. 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from traumatic blunt force injuries, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The driver of a pickup truck was turning left from southbound 11th Street to travel eastbound on State Street when he hit Reents, according to the Boise Police Department . Reents was walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street, BPD said.

Reents’ death was ruled an accident; no charges had been filed as of Jan. 30.

This is the fourth fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian incident that has been reported in the Treasure Valley this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area

Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police search for armed robbery suspects

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill at 1:22 pm on Tuesday, January 31st. Boise Police report two suspects wearing full masks displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding officers setup a perimeter and officers requested nearby schools shelter in place. Officers reportedly used an unmanned aerial vehicle and police K9 units to help search for suspects.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho Fish & Game shoots bull moose along I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A bull moose was shot and killed Monday evening after Idaho Fish and Game considered it to be a threat to public safety. On Jan. 30, Fish and Game officers responded to a report of a bull moose meandering within 30 feet of I-84 near the Declo exit in southern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho gas prices fly past the national average

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy