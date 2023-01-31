79-year-old Boise man dies in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, 4th in Treasure Valley this year
A man who died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise was identified Tuesday.
Henry G. Reents, 79, of Boise, died Jan. 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from traumatic blunt force injuries, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The driver of a pickup truck was turning left from southbound 11th Street to travel eastbound on State Street when he hit Reents, according to the Boise Police Department . Reents was walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street, BPD said.
Reents’ death was ruled an accident; no charges had been filed as of Jan. 30.
This is the fourth fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian incident that has been reported in the Treasure Valley this year.
