Applications For FAO’s Scholarships To Open Feb. 15

NELSONVILLE – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) announces the upcoming opening of its annual application period for scholarship funds. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Wednesday, March 15.

FAO offers a wide variety of scholarships for students throughout the 32-county Appalachian Ohio region interested in pursuing postsecondary studies at institutions of higher education or through vocational programs. More than 280 scholarship funds have been created at FAO, fueled by donors who recognize the role education can play in the future success of both young adults and the region’s communities.

In 2022, more than 550 postsecondary scholarships, totaling nearly $536,000, were awarded to 273 students throughout Appalachian Ohio through donor-established scholarship funds at FAO.

Information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility requirements and application materials, are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/ScholarshipApplications. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to Scholarships@ffao.org by March 15, 2023, or mailed with postmark by March 15, 2023, to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

To learn how to support educational opportunities and help students in Appalachian Ohio pursue their dreams, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call FAO at 740.753.1111.