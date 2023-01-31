Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Folsom footballers sign
Folsom High had six football players sign letters of intent Wednesday at a ceremony held at the school. Five attended the ceremonial event: as tight end Walker Lyons signed with USC, defensive back Greco Carrillo with San Jose State, defensive back Joseph Chavez with the University of San Diego, defensive end Diallo Washington with Central Washington and defensive tackle Jake Greule with Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Though not at the ceremony, wide receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. signed with Sacramento State.
Bulldogs motoring along with 67-39 win over Rocklin
After a sluggish first quarter, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team slowly but surely pulled away from Rocklin on Wednesday on its way to a 67-39 win. Rocklin scored the first eight points of the game, but it all Bulldogs after that. After one quarter, Folsom led 11-10 courtesy of an 11-2 run. In the second quarter and for the remainder of the game, Folsom got points quickly when they could, but otherwise were patient in the offense, passing frequently until they got the best shot and making the Thunder work on defense.
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Nair pours in 28 points for Lady Timberwolves in win over Yuba City
The Woodcreek High girls’ basketball team is in second- place in the Capital Valley Conference at 6-2 and is currently ranked 13th by MaxPreps in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Lady Timberwolves have averaged 57 points per game and have been led by sophomore Ryan Nair, who totaled 28 points in a huge 63-38 win over Yuba City High on Jan. 26. She has averaged 13.2 points per game and has also played a large role defensively, averaging 4.5 steals per contest.
Trojans win rematch with Grizzlies, 55-40
With the push for the postseason on as teams see their remaining regular season games dwindle, Oak Ridge High’s varsity boys’ basketball team pulled off a big win Wednesday night at home, upending Granite Bay, 55-40. The Trojans had lost to the Grizzlies the first time around in...
Timberwolves unable to overcome the power of Inderkum's frontcourt in 64-54 loss
Inderkum High School’s boys' basketball team jumped out to an early lead against Woodcreek High Monday night to capture the Capital Valley Conference showdown, 64-54. It was the Timberwolves’ second loss to the league leaders, losing by 11 the first time around. It sets the stage for Wednesday’s...
Rink rats: Capital Thunder grows youth hockey in the area
When you think of high school sports in California, your mind likely goes to football, basketball, softball or baseball, where powerhouse programs in the Golden State are aplenty. Some of the best athletes in the state, however, don’t take the field or court; they lace up skates and take to...
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
Vilca Peggy Dunievitz 11/3/1933 - 1/26/2023
Peggy Dunievitz passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, with friends and family at her side, on January 26, 2023. Peggy was born November 3, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Ester Hemmingsen. Her dad was in the restaurant business, moving to California in 1945 where they opened a restaurant in Colfax.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule discussed wide receiver Zavier Betts in his press conference on Wednesday, as the latter looks to make an impact for a new program. The wideout was part of the Scott Frost regime, and now looks to make an impact under Rhule.
Cole Anderson 12/2/1963 - 1/1/2023
Cool — We are sad to announce the passing of Cole Anderson of Cool CA. He died at the age of 59 on January 1, 2023 unexpectedly in his home. Cole is survived by his wife Lisa Anderson married for 31 years, his children Ky Anderson 29 and Nathan Anderson 24. Cole started his career as a Service Advisor at McLaughlin Ford in 1989. Cole for the last 15 years worked at Roseville Toyota as the Service Director.
John Douglas Larimer 5/5/1938 - 1/23/2023
John was born in Chicago Heights, IL to John and Gladyce Larimer, and grew up in Sacramento, CA. He graduated from Sacramento High School and from San Jose State University. A longtime resident of Placer County, John worked for the state of CA and the Placer County Department of Public Works. He loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and enjoyed hiking, camping, and cross country skiing.
Roseville Joint Union High School District: Feb 2023 Superintendent Message
Roseville, Calif.- We are quickly moving forward in our spring term, and there is a lot going on at Roseville Joint Union High School District in February. This month we commemorate School Counselors Week, which is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the amazing contributions of school counselors all over the nation – and especially right here at RJUHSD! I want to offer a special thanks to each and every one of our counselors who guides students in planning their futures and encourages them to dream big.
John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023
John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
Eloise Burrison Fisher 2/14/1940 - 1/28/2023
On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.
Frances Reynolds 3/14/1936 - 1/17/2023
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, at the age of 86, Frances Reynolds passed away at home surrounded by family after a short illness. Fran was born in Amalia, New Mexico in 1936. She lived in California throughout her adult life, spending many years in San Francisco and Daly City, and most recently residing with family in Davis after moving from Lincoln in 2017. With a career in title and escrow, Fran worked for City Title followed by Transamerica Title for over 40 years.
Lincoln's Best Band of 2022 to perform this month
Guilty as Charged band, a local group ranging from 12 to 17 years old, has some big performances coming up, according to Steve Pagano, Rockstar Music Academy owner in Lincoln. “Don’t let their youth fool you,” Pagano said. “These guys can hold their own in any club, festival or stadium and they have played them all.”
Mary Virginia (Gena) Foote 2/17/1933 - 1/25/2023
Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
Lincoln leaders talk about 2022 and 2023
Lincoln City Council members and the Lincoln city manager recently reflected on what they accomplished in 2022 and discussed what community members can expect in 2023. Q: How will 2023 be different from 2022 for the city of Lincoln?. A: “Internally, for the team at City Hall, it will be...
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
