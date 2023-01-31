Effective: 2023-02-05 09:28:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 6000 feet. Snow levels may drop in heavier showers. * WHERE...Portions of northern California above 5000 feet including the Scott and Salmon Mountains, and around Mt. Shasta, Mt. Eddy and Castle Crags. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High country travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...I-5 at Mt. Shasta City is not expected to experience snow impacts with this storm, however Highway 89 at Snowman Summit should see minor travel impacts with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation into the afternoon hours. Snow may briefly accumulate on roadways around 4,000 with any heavy shower. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO