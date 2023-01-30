The Lady Wildcats fought hard but lose to Van Wert by a score of 57-48. The Lady Cats were led in scoring by Macee Heckathorn with 15 points and Sadie Larrabee with 13 points. The cats are back in action next Thursday at Shawnee. Kyra Welch led Van Wert with 25 points and Sofia Houg added 12 points.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO