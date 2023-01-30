ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Boys Varsity Bowling beats Bluffton on Senior Night2502 – 2110

Kenton jumped out to a 155 pin lead after the 1st individual game to cruise to a 2502 – 2110 victory against Bluffton on Senior Night. Senior Devin Hastings led the way with a 428 series (226 – 202). Sam Taylor added a 193 game, Senior Zane Rogers a 189 and Adam Hopkins a 187.
KENTON, OH
Kenton Wrestlers Win Five of Seven Matches at Van Wert

The Kenton High School Wrestling team travelled to Van Wert Thursday night in WBL action. Despite losing the match 54-27, Kenton was able to claim victories in five of the seven contested matches. Freshman, Harrison Brien, started the night off with a hard fought win at 120 lbs. Brien battled...
KENTON, OH
Lady Wildcats lose tough battle to Van Wert 57-48

The Lady Wildcats fought hard but lose to Van Wert by a score of 57-48. The Lady Cats were led in scoring by Macee Heckathorn with 15 points and Sadie Larrabee with 13 points. The cats are back in action next Thursday at Shawnee. Kyra Welch led Van Wert with 25 points and Sofia Houg added 12 points.
VAN WERT, OH

