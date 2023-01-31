ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

TotalEnergies Has Minimal Underlying Exposure To Short-Seller Target Adani Group, Analyst Expects 'Assuring Update'

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Benzinga

Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga

How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Benzinga

Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Benzinga

Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga

Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Benzinga

LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga

Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Benzinga

TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement

--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy