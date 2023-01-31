TotalEnergies Has Minimal Underlying Exposure To Short-Seller Target Adani Group, Analyst Expects 'Assuring Update'

Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for HealthEquity
Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
H.B. Fuller's Valuations And Margins Driven By EV Momentum Earns It Analyst Conviction
Citigroup analyst Eric Petrie upgraded H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Valuation has come off, and FUL trades at a ~3.5x forward EV/EBITDA discount vs. comparables, above the historical average, near ~2x. The analyst had been Neutral rated, as...
Benzinga
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Benzinga
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Benzinga
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Benzinga
NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0