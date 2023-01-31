ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Comments / 4

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville Man Wins $50K on Scratch-off

Vince Palumbo of Louisville won $50,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $50 500X Scratch-off. Palumbo stopped at Cox’s Smokers Outlet and while he was checking out, one of the Scratch-offs caught his eye. So last minute, he asked the clerk to also give him one 500X Scratch-off out of the dispenser.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
clayconews.com

Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
LONDON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy