Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express
PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why Cirrus Logic Shares Are Trading HIgher Today?
Cirrus Logic CRUS shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Cirrus Logic reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.99 by 20.6 percent. This is a 5.51 percent decrease over earnings of $2.54 per share from the same period last year.
Why Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Nosediving Friday
Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $170.68, though off the session low of $158.41, Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company also...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Why These 4 Starbucks Analysts Are Unphased By Q1 Earnings Miss
Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX remained under pressure in early trading on Friday, after the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings missed expectations. Analyst Joshua Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and price target of $91. “Starbucks reported 1Q23 results that included strong trends in the U.S. (with positive traffic) from digital...
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?
Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
