Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier
January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
Did Shreveport Make the Best Mardi Gras Cities Not New Orleans?
Mardi Gras in Shreveport can actually be traced back to 1874, but it's really been the past 30 years that Carnival Season has seen huge growth. The Krewe of Gemini had their first parade in Shreveport in 1990. The Krewe of Centaur soon followed in 1991, and Mardi Gras in the Arklatex has been growing ever since.
Two Music Legends Coming to Shreveport
Shreveport Municipal Auditorium just announced that a rock legend and a bluegrass icon are coming to Shreveport. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are coming to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on April 25, 2023, with special guest - JD McPherson. Robert Plant gained fame in the late 60's as the front...
BBQ, Beads & Shopping: Visit This East Texas Town for Mardi Gras
Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras in Jefferson, Texas?. Confession, I only really go to Jefferson, Texas for the epic barbecue that they serve up at Riverport BBQ. However, there will be an epic party taking up the entire historical town for a weekend. Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Texas...
Valentine’s Date at a Winery a Just a Short Drive From Shreveport
What unique ways can you share some love with your significant other? Personally, I think wine and good food should always be a part of date night. Want a Day Full of Fun? Go to a Winery. Seriously, give me a fun day of tasting wine and good food and...
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport
This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Shreveport’s Bridge of Lights Gets The Mardi Gras Treatment
Mardi Gras season is really hitting its full stride in the Shreveport and Bossier City area. Parades have already started to roll in the streets of Shreveport, Bal events have been taking place, and King Cakes can be found all over the cities. To help celebrate the Mardi Gras season,...
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
Order This Valentine Your Beef Jerky Lover in Shreveport Today
My ex never celebrated Valentine's Day. I would always see genius gift ideas for men on Valentine's Day and I just ignored them because Valentine's Day wasn't a day I celebrated with the opposite sex. For some reason, I always treated Valentine's Day as a day to celebrate my girlfriends....
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport
Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
Boat Wandering Cross Lake Looking for it’s Owner
With social media, we've all seen posts about lost children, lost or found dogs, there was even a post last week about the Caddo Sheriff's Department trying to find the owner of a lost horse. But Tuesday we have a post about a lost boat. Cross Lake levels have been...
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee
Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?
Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
