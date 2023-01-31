ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier

January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Two Music Legends Coming to Shreveport

Shreveport Municipal Auditorium just announced that a rock legend and a bluegrass icon are coming to Shreveport. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are coming to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on April 25, 2023, with special guest - JD McPherson. Robert Plant gained fame in the late 60's as the front...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior

If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area

A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport

Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now

The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee

Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?

Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
