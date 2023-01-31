ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kqennewsradio.com

DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT SATURDAY

Roseburg’s next geocaching series launches on Saturday. A City of Roseburg release said hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free, family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area to experience more of the city and its businesses.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 2.2.23

Jim Little and Jim Barnett talk about the Four Chaplains Ceremony happening this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg. Click here to download for later listening: 830 2 2 23.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR 2 COUNTS OF HARASSMENT

A teen was cited for 2 counts of harassment by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:15 a.m. officers contacted a 14-year old female who allegedly had sprayed urine from a perfume bottle onto fellow students while on the school bus that morning, while on the way to Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Coos County Animal Shelter says its shelters are full; puts out call for pet parents

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PIANIST JARON CANNON IN CONCERT FRIDAY

Umpqua Community College Performing & Visual Arts presents pianist Jaron Cannon in concert Friday night. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Whipple Fine Arts Center. The evening will include a program of solo classical repertoire, piano improvisations, and original compositions. Tickets are $10 per person.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED FOR WARRANTS, INTRODUCING CONTRABAND

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for warrants and charged him with introducing contraband on Thursday evening. An SPD report said just before 5:30 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as a 26-year old. It was confirmed that the man had three Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrants for his arrest. He was also cited for driving while suspended.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT

A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
GRANTS PASS, OR

