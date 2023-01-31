ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Zoo says 2 monkeys missing from ‘intentionally compromised’ habitat

By Taylor Girtman
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Zoo, again, is looking for missing animals that appear to be stolen, it announced Monday.

This time, the zoo and the Dallas Police Department are looking for two emperor tamarin monkeys that were discovered missing Monday morning. They said their habitat was “intentionally compromised.”

After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0buC_0kXZ65jA00
Dallas police released a photo of a person of interest in the missing monkey case. (Courtesy Dallas Police Department)

The zoo said these animals likely stay close to home and were not found on zoo grounds. Dallas Police believe the tamarins were taken from the habitat.

Police shared a photo of a person of interest in the case Tuesday morning.

DPD said it is looking to speak with the man about the missing monkeys and asked the public for help identifying him.

Earlier this month, the zoo said a clouded leopard went missing from its habitat. It led to a zoo closure before the leopard was found later that day near the original habitat, the Dallas Zoo said.

PREVIOUS: Clouded leopard ‘intentionally’ released at Dallas zoo

Dallas police said the leopard case was caused by an intentionally cut opening at the habitat.

As of Tuesday afternoon, this is an active investigation. The zoo is closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of winter weather.

