WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose
ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Vineyard Church is responding to allegations of misconduct within the church. Members of the congregation received an email from the church saying they are looking into allegations against one of their pastoral assistants. The assistant is Jackson Gatlin, the son of Senior...
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
WDIO-TV
Late night house fire in Hibbing
Around 9:30, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Hibbing. The fire was near the intersection of E 16th and 13th Ave.
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
WDIO-TV
Daniel Durant returns to Minnesota for Dancing with the Stars tour in Prior Lake
CODA actor and Dancing With The Stars contestant, Daniel Durant, made a return back to Minnesota to perform in ‘Dancing with the Stars Live 2023’. Daniel is originally from Duluth. The tour has just begun with Daniel attached as a special guest for select locations. The show; taking...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Colten
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
WDIO-TV
Around Town- February 3rd, 2023
The weather is warming up just in time for some of these outdoor events. The Ely Winter Festival is 10 days in February celebrating winter. Activities include the amazing snow carvings in the Park, along with the Ely ArtWalk and other events. Cold Front. Duluth Parks and Rec is hosting...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
WDIO-TV
Black Woods Blizzard Tour gearing up for great event, helps people like Dawn Kregness
Dawn Kregness loves to quilt, stamp, and spend time with her family. These things are becoming more difficult, as she deals with ALS. “I was diagnosed a year and a half ago,” she told us from her Duluth home. “My legs don’t work very well, and my speech is getting difficult.”
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Playhouse presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Duluth Playhouse’s Glass Menagerie will be running at the NorShor Theater February 3rd – 12th. To find ticket information for ‘The Glass Menagerie’ you can visit the Duluth Playhouse’s website. The story is set in the 1930’s and follows Tom and Laura Wingfield living with...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
WDIO-TV
Two Harbors grad now part of elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
Aaron Padden just graduated from Two Harbors in 2022. And he’s already had two more graduations since. Boot camp for the U.S. Navy, and then the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. “I joined the Navy because all my life, I had dreams of wanting to become a sailor,” said Padden.
