Louisiana State

WAFB

BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
Louisiana Illuminator

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
WDSU

Louisiana House votes 90-8 to incentivize insurance companies

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana House legislators begrudgingly, but with bipartisan support, advanced a $45 million funding bill for an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to the state. Many described the program as a band-aid solution to Louisiana’s ongoing insurance crisis. Some vocalized their displeasure over the...
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
KLFY.com

Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

