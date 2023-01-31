ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparklight awards $5,000 to Hope Street of Siouxland

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) – Sparklight awarded several thousand dollars to Hope Street of Siouxland through the Charitable Giving Fund.

Sparklight said in a release that Hope Street of Siouxland was one of 28 nonprofit organizations awarded grants throughout the states that Sparklight provides services to. These grants added up to $110,000 in total.

Hope Street of Siouxland offers care and services to those who struggle with homelessness, addiction, and mental illness in the community. The grant helps to purchase shoes, clothes, and equipment for employment opportunities in construction and manufacturing.

“Hope street of Siouxland will use the grant to purchase necessary clothing and items to help our guests gain employment. With an opportunity to buy steel toe boots, welding helmets, cold weather gear, and hand tools, there is a better chance for access to trade jobs with higher pay,” said Hope Street Program Director Sarah Johnson, “Anything to help those willing to put the work into changing their lives through being hired in many different industries will benefit from these funds. We appreciate businesses such as Sparklight who support local nonprofits trying to make a difference.”

RAGBRAI announces daily themes for historic 50th ride

The Charitable Giving Fund awards nearly $250,000 in grants each year to nonprofit organizations for education and digital literacy, food insecurity, and community development.

Application periods take place during the spring and fall, and the next application period opens on April 1. The deadline to apply is on April 30.

