Kentucky weekend weather: Dry, cloudy, breezy Sunday with warm up ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Overall, it’s been a nice but breezy day across the area. Expect those windy conditions to continue overnight tonight and into Sunday. Clouds have been on the increase across the state today and those cloudy skies will stick around the rest of the weekend.
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
Kentucky weekend forecast: Gorgeous, but gusty winds hold us back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Not a bad Friday, just a bit on the cold side. Wind chills are in the teens most of the day with gusty winds and high temperatures only near 30. At least we had a lot of sun. Plenty more where that came from too as high-pressure rolls in over the weekend.
Kentucky weather today: Colder with sun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Grab the jackets, gloves, and hats, it’s going to be a cold Friday. In the wake of a cold front, much colder air has moved into the state. The thermometer will only climb into the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon. However,...
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
Morning weather forecast: 2/3/23
February 3: The high cost of eating healthy, a push …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 3, 2023. Crank & Boom is offering a free scoop of ice cream who show up in their PJ's in celebration of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Berea Police...
Remembering the February 1998 snowstorm that crippled parts of Kentucky
Totals were impressive over a three-day stretch with nearly a foot and a half in many spots.
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Winter weather advisory, icy mix for Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A messy wintry system is heading our way and travel conditions will worsen as we head into the overnight. A wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow will move into the state after 7 p.m. Rain will turn to a freezing mix as temperatures continue to drop. The rain/sleet/snow will end by midday Tuesday.
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Coldest Wind Chill In US History Broken
There is a new official record for the coldest wind chill in US History!. Mount Washington in New Hampshire, which has an elevation of 6,288 feet, recorded the new record yesterday. The mind boggling record is now set at -108°F! Yes, you read that correctly and no, that is not...
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Kentuckians forced to cross border for sports betting: In-State ban creates a ridiculous situation
LOUISVILLE, KY. - With the upcoming NFL season finale where the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, many Americans are rushing to place their bets on who they think will win. However, sports betting is not legal in every state.
