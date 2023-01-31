Read full article on original website
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
njarts.net
Top 10 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Lake Street Dive, ‘On a Winter’s Night,’ Fred Hersch, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Feb. 9. • The Boston-bred, Brooklyn-based indie-pop band Lake Street Dive intends to create a casual vibe on each stop of its Gather Round Sounds Tour, which comes to Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. In an Instagram post, they wrote that they want to make these shows “easy going, semi-acoustic evenings full of the fan favs, some deep cuts, and maybe even some works in progress in our most relaxed, basement couch setting yet.” Singer-songwriter Monica Martin opens.
casinonewsdaily.com
Mohegan Shoots for Lower Manhattan Casino License
Mohegan Gaming is joining up with Soloviev Group to throw its hat in the ring for one of three downstate New York casino licenses. While the partnership wasn’t widely known until a late January announcement, the Soloviev Group’s digital literature on the proposed project is dated November 2022.
njarts.net
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces 2023 season
Works by Tennessee Williams, Samuel Beckett and, of course, William Shakespeare, will be among the offerings of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s 61st season, which will take place mostly at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre at Drew University in Madison, though it will also include an outdoor production at the Greek amphitheater at Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park.
Ellis Island: The Gateway To Millions Of Immigrants Into America
Ellis Island, located off the coast of New York City, was once the gateway to America for millions of immigrants. Its doors opened in 1892 and Ellis Island Immigration Station welcomed an estimated 12 million immigrants over its decades-long operation. This iconic site is now a museum and library that allows visitors to trace their ancestors’ arrival records and explore the restored main arrivals hall. Tourists can also visit Ellis Island’s library, which holds books, photographs, documents and oral histories related to immigration history. The New York Public Library also offers access to collections about this period of American history as well as states New York's Ellis Island tour visitors information.
Bridge, tunnel & rail advisories issued for New York City
NEW YORK -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have released a number of bridge, tunnel and rail advisories for the weekend and next week.Drivers and riders are urged to plan ahead and consider allowing for extra travel time.LANE CLOSURESGeorge Washington BridgeFrom 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the upper level to the northbound Palisades ...
The pandemic’s long over — can we get fully back to normal already?
It’s been nearly 11 months since the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key To NYC” vaccine mandate and public-school masking requirements. And President Joe Biden recently announced an end to the pandemic-related state of emergency on May 11. Yet many private businesses, cultural institutions and schools continue to cling to COVID-era restrictions. The remnants of pandemic policies are hodgepodge and nonsensical, ranging from vaccine and mask mandates to testing and isolation. They do little to promote safety, but much to continue disruption. Even though it is now widely accepted that vaccines don’t prevent transmission, some mandates persist. New York state has...
Brutal Cold Triggers Weather Warning In New York
It is a very cold start to our weekend, so cold in fact that a weather advisory has been issued for parts of New York.
Eater
One of Chinatown’s Hong Kong-Style Cafes Is Done — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
News 12
3 NYC Bed Bath & Beyond locations set to close
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it will be shutting down three of its New York City locations. The company is closing 87 locations nationwide. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond reported that their third-quarter sales fell by approximately 33 percent. Two of the three locations that are shutting...
‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future
A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: report
Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January. Why the sudden slowdown? The report’s author, appraiser Jonathan Miller, points to a supply shortage and the...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In New York With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Buffets are wonderful! If you like to try a number of different things, there’s nothing better. Everyone knows that one of the best places in the United States to eat Asian cuisine is in Queens, New York, so an all-you-can-eat Asian buffet in this part of New York City sounds like a dream come true. Simply named “The Buffet,” this buffet opened in 2012 and it has been making people overwhelmingly happy ever since. Not only does it offer a wide variety of Asian dishes, but it also has a gigantic dessert section. To learn more about this incredible buffet in New York, and to find out more about its desserts in particular, read on.
White Plains cardiologist gives tips on heart health on Wear Red Day
Dr. James Peacock, a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital, joined News 12 to discuss how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
WUHF
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Should you take Paxlovid if your COVID symptoms are mild? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You’ve tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but you barely have a cold. The antiviral medication Paxlovid has been made available to U.S. citizens battling the virus — but should it be taken in extremely mild cases?. The answer depends on several factors, prominent...
rooseveltislanddaily.news
Will New York Be Underwater by 2050?
Climate change is a real and present danger to our planet. New York City is one of the most vulnerable areas in the world when it comes to rising sea levels. If something isn’t done to stop climate change, it’s possible that parts of New York could be underwater by 2050.
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
pix11.com
Psychologist on what your favorite chocolate says about your personality
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No other treat gets people quite as invested as chocolate, but there’s a connection between your personality traits and favorite type of chocolate. Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, a research psychologist, joined New York Living on Friday to share what your favorite chocolate signals about your personality.
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
