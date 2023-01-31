Buffets are wonderful! If you like to try a number of different things, there’s nothing better. Everyone knows that one of the best places in the United States to eat Asian cuisine is in Queens, New York, so an all-you-can-eat Asian buffet in this part of New York City sounds like a dream come true. Simply named “The Buffet,” this buffet opened in 2012 and it has been making people overwhelmingly happy ever since. Not only does it offer a wide variety of Asian dishes, but it also has a gigantic dessert section. To learn more about this incredible buffet in New York, and to find out more about its desserts in particular, read on.

