Cardi B’s Husband Offset Accused Of Breaching Secret Agreement With Ex-Label Quality Control By Blabbing On Social Media
Offset’s ex-label Quality Control has fired back at his lawsuit demanding it not receive a cut from his solo work, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the label, founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, said Offset’s lawsuit should be dismissed.QC argued, “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February
According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach.
Claim Your Money From All These Class Action Settlements Worth Millions
Consumers and the government alike are cracking down on companies that have engaged in negligent or harmful policies -- whether it's purposefully slowing down data while keeping rates high (in the...
Chris Brown Accused Of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes, Official Documents Reveal
Chris Brown found himself in financial trouble after it was revealed the singer allegedly owes both the IRS and the state of California more than $4 million in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising claims were revealed in December when several separate tax liens were filed against the 33-year-old Run It singer for taxes he reportedly still owes the government from 2022.According to the newly released tax documents, Brown was slapped with at least two federal tax liens by the federal government last month – including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78.The Loyal singer was also hit with a...
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
Kanye West Finally Served Papers By Law Firm Trying To Drop Him
Kanye West‘s New York City law firm has successfully served the rapper with documents to drop him as a client after not being able to locate him for months. According to AllHipHop, new court documents filed by Greenberg Traurig, LLP show that the firm was successfully cut ties with West as of Wednesday (February 1), which the firm had requested to do on November 30 of last year.
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Latto’s Used Panties Listing Removed By eBay For Violating Their Policies
One thing about Latto, she will clap back if you try her. A recent tweet went viral of a user posting side-by-side photos of Latto rocking the same cheetah print panties in different outlets. The caption read, “Can’t afford new panties?”. While the humor was there initially, Latto...
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
T-Mobile announces another data breach, impacting 37 million accounts
T-Cell has revealed the corporate’s second main breach in lower than two years, admitting {that a} hacker was capable of receive buyer information, together with names, start dates, and cellphone numbers, from 37 million accounts. The telecom big mentioned in a regulatory submitting on Thursday that it at present believes the attacker first retrieved information round November twenty fifth, 2022, via one among its APIs.
