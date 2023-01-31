Read full article on original website
AHA News: 11 Things to Know to Save a Life With CPR
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- When a heart stops, seconds matter. But too often, when someone has a cardiac arrest away from a hospital, people in a position to help don't.
Poll Finds Many U.S. Women Confused About Medical Abortion
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in U.S. abortion laws have prompted confusion among women about medication abortion and emergency contraception, or the “morning-after” pill. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) underscores this lack of awareness about what’s legal or not from state...
