Florida State extended an offer to another one of the best players in the country for the class of 2024 on Thursday. Four-star linebacker prospect Jaylen Harvey from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard High announced he now has an offer from the Seminoles. Harvey, who is 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, is ranked as the 8th-best linebacker in his class and the 195th-best overall prospect in the nation.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO