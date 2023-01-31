ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

Four-star OT Michael Uini highlights FSU's latest round of offers

Florida State continues to offer prospects for both its 2024 and 2025 classes. Here is a list of some the offers Mike Norvell and his staff have extended over the last couple of days. FSU has offered class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle prospect Michael Uini, who is 6-foot-8 and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Osceola video: Lonni Alameda discusses fan day, previews FSU's season

The Florida State softball team held its annual Fan Day and intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, just a few days ahead of the 2023 season. FSU split the team in two, with the Gold taking a 10-2 victory in five innings in a modified scrimmage where innings often began with a runner on first or second base.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU men's basketball holds off Louisville charge to snap losing streak

The Florida State men's basketball team survived an embarrassment Saturday. After leading at Louisville by 15 points with just over nine minutes left, the Seminoles nearly gave the game away. The Cardinals tied the game after responding with a 17-2 run. FSU never let Louisville take the lead, however, thanks...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU extends offer to Rivals Top 250 OLB prospect Jaylen Harvey

Florida State extended an offer to another one of the best players in the country for the class of 2024 on Thursday. Four-star linebacker prospect Jaylen Harvey from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard High announced he now has an offer from the Seminoles. Harvey, who is 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, is ranked as the 8th-best linebacker in his class and the 195th-best overall prospect in the nation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Notes: FSU's perimeter woes, building with transfers, McLeod to return

In a season where injuries and inexperience have exposed Florida State’s weaknesses, one of the biggest deficiencies has been perimeter defense. The Seminoles have allowed teams to shoot 36.7 percent from 3-point range this season — second worst in the ACC — with the last three opponents making 10 or more shots from beyond the arc.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU baseball picked to finish in tie for third in ACC Atlantic

The ACC revealed its preseason projections for its baseball teams as voted on by the conference's coaches Thursday. In Link Jarrett's first season atop the program, Florida State was picked to finish in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division with NC State. Four different ACC Atlantic teams received at least one vote to win the division, but the Seminoles were not one of them.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

