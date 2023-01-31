ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Here’s how our overnight lows compare to 50 years ago

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 4 days ago

January is ending on a very warm note in Southwest Florida with record heat and high humidity. Temperatures have been running above average this winter due to La Niña, but climate change is also causing our overnight lows to warm.

We are seeing 16 fewer nights below 50 degrees today than we were back in 1970. This winter, we’ve only experienced 18 nights in the 50s, 9 in the 40s, and 1 in the 30s so far. Most nights have favored the 60s, well above average.

Many U.S. cities in the northeast and along the east coast just experienced their hottest January on record. On a nationwide scale, you may think that the most warming due to climate change is happening during summer, but that’s not the case. The most rapid warming is happening during winter, specifically our lows.

Winter warming leads to a longer mosquito season. For southwest Florida, our mosquito season already lasts around ten months. Winter warming also leads to earlier blooms and more pollen. This creates a longer threat for those who suffer from respiratory illness.

Count on NBC2 to track how climate change is impacting southwest Florida.

