State game commissioners eye changes to antlerless deer license system, CWD rules

PFBC: 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week announced that its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule is available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com).
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
Why the Pa. Game Commission voted to keep opening day for firearms deer season in place
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners have given preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting seasons and dates, including a firearms deer season that opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The board took the action at its meeting last week. While some hunters had been urging the agency to...
Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month. The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views. "[The islands] are...
Applications for elk hunting season now open
As of Feb. 1, applications are open for Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 elk hunting seasons. Three seasons, archery, general, and late, have been preliminarily approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners. Interested parties can apply for $11.97 per season, or $35.91 for all three. Applications can be purchased online at...
Blue lights can now be used by tow truck operators in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.
Pa. archer: 'It was like hitting the lottery' after three months of hunting
Perseverance paid off for a Pennsylvania archer who shot the buck of his lifetime in January. Scott Rodgers, 42, of Lewis Run, McKean County, harvested a trophy 14-point buck with an 18.5-inch inside spread, using his crossbow. He hunted most days during the early archery season, which began in October,...
PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Pennsylvania Seeks to Crack Down on Orphaned Wells
Pennsylvania regulators are looking to crack down on conventional gas and oil producers that fail to plug abandoned wells, many of which are leaking methane into water supplies and toxins into the air. FERC appears to be smoothing the way for approval of some gas pipeline and LNG projects —...
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
PA Senate Bill Proposes Changes to State Constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
