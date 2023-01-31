State game commissioners eye changes to antlerless deer license system, CWD rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO