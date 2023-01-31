ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champion Aljamain Sterling to undergo stem cell treatment for injured bicep

By Farah Hannoun
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is hoping stem cell treatment will help him recover faster.

Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is currently dealing with a torn left bicep, which has delayed his expected title fight with Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC).

“The Funkmaster” revealed that he’ll be traveling to Colombia next weekend to receive stem cell replacement treatment, which he hopes will help him avoid surgery.

“Next weekend I’m off to Medellin, Colombia for the @bioXcellerator stem cell treatment program! I’m very optimistic that this will have me back and ready to compete sooner than later

.”

“I believe that this procedure will help kind of get me through without needing surgery and get me back to competing and being at 100 percent,” Sterling said. “So I’m very much looking forward to this. I know Joe Rogan has nothing but good things to say. I know Kamaru Usman, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Al Iaquinta, so I’m hoping I could follow in these guys’ footsteps and have nothing but success with the results and the trip all the way out there to Colombia.”

Sterling is coming off a dominant title defense over former champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 this past October in Abu Dhabi. Waiting in the wings is frustrated No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who suggested an interim title fight with Cejudo – an idea Sterling isn’t against.

