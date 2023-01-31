Read full article on original website
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
January taxes: Kan collections exceed estimate by $56.2M
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that total tax-only collections for January were $1.05 billion. That is $56.2 million, or 5.7%, more than the January estimate. Those collections were also $102.4 million, or 10.8%, more than January 2022, according to a statement from her office. “Month after...
Kan., other states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
Kobach to request $1M budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to request Friday restoration of $650,000 cut from the office’s budget two years ago and approval of a $375,000 increase to hire attorneys to handle crimes related to unauthorized sports gambling. Kobach, a Republican sworn into office in January, said...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Missouri Parents Bill of Rights vs. diversity
Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parent’s Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
Gov. Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
Applications open for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. LIEAP provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills. Persons with disabilities, older adults and families with children are the primary groups assisted. Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,000...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
🎙 Homeland Security officials discuss human trafficking, signs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As Human Trafficking Awareness month comes to an end people should continue to show awareness and know the signs of potential trafficking. Federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security made a presentation in St. Joseph. Unit Supervisor Scott Titus says one sign people may...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Faith in the future of agriculture
This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases, 25 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,163 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, for a total of 928,185 cases. The state reported 2,148 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 25,...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kan. Attorney General Kris Kobach
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Activists: Anti-LGBTQ bills in Kan. Legislature are political bullying tactic
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
Man from So. Carolina jailed after trip to meet 15-year-old in SW Kan.
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a family contacted the Garden City Police Department and reported their 15-year-old child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina, according to a media release. Officers were told...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Count the tracks and divide by four
A few years ago, when I began trapping beavers, one particular bend in a stream taught me a valuable lesson about wildlife sign. It was along a rutted dirt road somewhere between the middle of nowhere and the end of the line where an old bridge spanned the stream as it meandered through a sand hill pasture thick with cedars. Cottonwoods of various sizes grew near the stream, and from the truck I could see that several of the bigger ones had been severely gnawed by beavers.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Ole’ Stumpy
I have a love-hate relationship with squirrels, also known as limb chickens or tree bacon in our neck of the woods. They taunt our two little pups from the top of my back fence or from the roof of our neighbor’s garage and work them into an absolute frenzy. They hang upside-down from their heels on the side of the tree, just out of reach and chatter away as if to say “Come and get me you yappy little mongrels!”
Much warmer weekend on the way for northwest Kansas
After a high in the upper-30s on Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting a much warmer weekend and start to next week. Daytime highs in the mid-50s and sunny skies are expected Saturday through Monday. There is a very slight chance of rain or snow beginning Tuesday, the only...
