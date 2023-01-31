ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

January taxes: Kan collections exceed estimate by $56.2M

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that total tax-only collections for January were $1.05 billion. That is $56.2 million, or 5.7%, more than the January estimate. Those collections were also $102.4 million, or 10.8%, more than January 2022, according to a statement from her office. “Month after...
KANSAS STATE
INSIGHT KANSAS: Missouri Parents Bill of Rights vs. diversity

Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parent’s Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
MISSOURI STATE
Gov. Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
Applications open for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. LIEAP provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills. Persons with disabilities, older adults and families with children are the primary groups assisted. Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,000...
KANSAS STATE
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Faith in the future of agriculture

This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
KANSAS STATE
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Count the tracks and divide by four

A few years ago, when I began trapping beavers, one particular bend in a stream taught me a valuable lesson about wildlife sign. It was along a rutted dirt road somewhere between the middle of nowhere and the end of the line where an old bridge spanned the stream as it meandered through a sand hill pasture thick with cedars. Cottonwoods of various sizes grew near the stream, and from the truck I could see that several of the bigger ones had been severely gnawed by beavers.
KANSAS STATE
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Ole’ Stumpy

I have a love-hate relationship with squirrels, also known as limb chickens or tree bacon in our neck of the woods. They taunt our two little pups from the top of my back fence or from the roof of our neighbor’s garage and work them into an absolute frenzy. They hang upside-down from their heels on the side of the tree, just out of reach and chatter away as if to say “Come and get me you yappy little mongrels!”
KANSAS STATE
Much warmer weekend on the way for northwest Kansas

After a high in the upper-30s on Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting a much warmer weekend and start to next week. Daytime highs in the mid-50s and sunny skies are expected Saturday through Monday. There is a very slight chance of rain or snow beginning Tuesday, the only...
KANSAS STATE
