Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers
Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Justin Fields gets Tee Higgins, other weapons
Now that the 2023 NFL salary cap is set, the offseason does, in fact, officially run through the Windy City. The Chicago Bears own the most cap space, by far, in all of the league and also own the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. General manager...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Ranking the Buffalo Sabres top five prospects in 2023
The Buffalo Sabres have one of the best prospect pools, and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic currently has them sixth overall. The Buffalo Sabres are a team looking to remain in playoff contention for the duration of the season for the first time in over a decade. If they make the playoffs in 2023, it will serve as an added bonus.
Reaction to Bucks’ guard Jrue Holiday being named a 2023 NBA All-Star
For the second time in his NBA career and his first time with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday was named an NBA All-Star Reserve. Holiday has been having a tremendous season thus far, having averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Aside from the steals average, all of those numbers are the best Holiday has posted as a member of the Bucks. With Khris Middleton missing most of the year due to injuries, Holiday has had to shoulder more of the load, and he has embraced the challenge. The guard has deservingly been recognized for his efforts by earning the prestigious All-Star nod, and he can add another accomplishment to his glowing resume.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0