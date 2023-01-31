For the second time in his NBA career and his first time with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday was named an NBA All-Star Reserve. Holiday has been having a tremendous season thus far, having averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Aside from the steals average, all of those numbers are the best Holiday has posted as a member of the Bucks. With Khris Middleton missing most of the year due to injuries, Holiday has had to shoulder more of the load, and he has embraced the challenge. The guard has deservingly been recognized for his efforts by earning the prestigious All-Star nod, and he can add another accomplishment to his glowing resume.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO