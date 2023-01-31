Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Menahga Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash
SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
Mille Lacs County Deputy Arrests Prison Escapee
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
northernnewsnow.com
15-year-old suffers severe injuries after snowmobile crash near Palisade
PALISADE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a snowmobile crash Friday. According to a GoFundMe page started by her aunt Jennifer Jerulle, Elizabeth Harwig was heading home on her snowmobile when she was t-boned by a truck with a plow mount going full-speed. The...
willmarradio.com
Three hurt in two crashes in Stearns County Wednesday
(Waite Park MN-) Three people were hurt in two crashes in Stearns County yesterday. The state patrol says at 9:37 a.m. a pickup and a snowplow were both southbound on Highway 15 near 33rd Street in Waite Park when they collided. The driver of the pickup, 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd was hurt but not hospitalized. The plow driver, 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Friday noon for the area
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,. Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar. 404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Dance Team Season Comes To An End At Section Meet
SAUK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – The 2022-23 dance season came to an end for the Detroit Lakes Dance team at the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. The Laker Jazz team finished in sixth place, being rated everywhere between 1st and 7th place by the eight judges. The Lakers finished with a ranking point total of 23.5.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
lakesarearadio.net
Section 4A Dance Results: Hawley Advances To State In Jazz and Kick; Frazee Loses Tie-breaker for Third
WADENA, MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets Dance Team is state-bound after top-three finishes in both Jazz and High Kick at the Section 4A Dance Meet in Wadena on Saturday. The Nuggets were section runner-up in High Kick, and finished in a tie with Frazee for third place in Jazz. The Nuggets won the statistical tie-breaker over the Fly Girls to advance to state.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Comments / 0